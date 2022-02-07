3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $139,900

Welcome to 222 N Hoopes. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath with a finished attic home offers an ideal location to rest your head. Its centrally located to Herman Avenue Elementary, Auburn Junior High School and Cayuga Community College. In fact, your large back deck overlooking your deep backyard butts up against the vast fields of Herman Ave and the playground. Also, you just a 5 minute walk to Hoopes Park to the South and the college nature trail to the North. This is a great East End home on a quiet street that will bring you joy for many years. It also has easy access to all major roads if you wanted to take a drive out of town or commute to work. My favorite features about this home are the updated kitchen, amazing location, gas fireplace and beautiful back deck.