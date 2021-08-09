3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $139,900

If you're looking for a 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home in the Herman Avenue School District across from an amazing park with brand new playground, basketball court and tennis courts, then here is your opportunity. When something needed to be replaced or repaired, the sellers spared no expense and cut no corners with updates. Everything is in amazing shape throughout this home. If you're looking for a nice yard, this property is literally the length of a football field, 115 yards long!! If you want to sit out on your own private upper deck off of your bedroom, this home has that too!! The seller is spending the next few days clearing out some personal items and doing some finishing touches with cleaning and showings will start on 8/12/21 and any and all negotiations will start on 8/15/21.