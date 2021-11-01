3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $139,900

Welcome to this 2 story gem with 3 bedrooms with over 1400 square feet detached large 2 car garage, a fully fenced in yard, plus a large side yard next to the garage. The home sits on a corner lot with plenty of yard space for pets and entertaining. Walking into the home you will notice the sunk-in dining room that could also double as extra living space. Off of the dining room is the eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. This home also offers first floor living with the master bedroom, full bath, and laundry all located on the first floor. Set up a showing today!