Welcome to this 2 story gem with 3 bedrooms with over 1400 square feet detached large 2 car garage, a fully fenced in yard, plus a large side yard next to the garage. The home sits on a corner lot with plenty of yard space for pets and entertaining. Walking into the home you will notice the sunk-in dining room that could also double as extra living space. Off of the dining room is the eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. This home also offers first floor living with the master bedroom, full bath, and laundry all located on the first floor. Set up a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $139,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A Cayuga County jury has found an Auburn man guilty of forcible rape.
As the Dec. 31 deadline approaches for municipalities to "opt out" of parts of New York state's new marijuana law, several in the Cayuga Count…
A Cayuga County resident has died of COVID-19, the 106th virus-related fatality in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
An Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education member resigned and the organization has not yet established the way it will fill t…
Several auto dealerships in the Auburn area welcomed a new owner this year, and one longtime employee pointed to a recent event as evidence th…
After a community firestorm regarding a proposed renaming of Auburn High School, the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education v…
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
AUBURN — Former Auburn assistant fire chiefs Bob Sloan and Ed Laraway said they remember discussions about the Auburn Fire Department getting …