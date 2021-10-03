 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $139,997

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $139,997

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $139,997

Very comfortable and inviting home in highly desired neighborhood. Location, location, location! Beautiful back yard, updated kitchen, 1 block to Clifford Park, short walk to Seward School

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News