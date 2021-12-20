Conveniently located directly off of Route 5 is where you'll find this Auburn Charmer. A welcoming feeling hits you as you walk up the steps to a large front porch and cute loveseat swing. You will be enveloped with all the old school character, wood work and built ins as you make your way around the open yet still separate first floor. Upstairs houses all three bedrooms, to the right is the largest bedroom as it once 2 bedrooms. Right down the hall is the third bedroom and across from that is a good sized full bathroom. In the basement is a newer washer and dryer, this is also where you'll find the half bath that needs updating. Some exterior updates to mention include, newer metal roof, recently installed central air, new back two level deck, new front steps and a fresh blacktopped driveway. This home truly has so much to offer. Open House Saturday December 18th 11am-1pm.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $142,500
