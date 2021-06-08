This 3 bedroom, move-in ready home has A LOT to offer. Each room has received recent modern touches that have enhanced its charm and functionality. The newly updated kitchen incorporates matching stainless steal appliances, new durable laminate wood flooring, and crisp white cabinetry with new fixtures and hardware throughout. The bathroom has also been recently modernized with new flooring, and updated vanity fixtures. The full basement has endless opportunities including an opportunity for a SECOND BATHROOM! The plumbing and drainage system for it are already installed! Additionally, this home offers CENTRAL AIR, blown-in attic insulation, some energy-efficient windows, newer furnace and water heater, built-in, whole-house humidifier, and a Google Nest Learning Thermostat - all allowing you to stay comfortable while saving on your energy bills year round! Outside, you'll find plenty of room to enjoy on this double lot property. This home sits on nearly 1/3rd of an acre. The property also includes a 1-car attached garage AND a very spacious 2-car detached garage. Parking and storage space will never be an issue with this well loved and maintained home! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $149,900
