 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $154,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $154,900

Welcome to 248 North St. This house offers plenty of room. Kitchen has been updated including all new appliances including washer and dryer on the first floor. There is a nice patio area that leads out to a two car garage. The basement is currently a recreation room that could easily be finished off and includes a half bath.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Auburn police seek missing teen

Auburn police seek missing teen

The Auburn Police Department is trying to locate Taylor Disanto, a 16 year old female resident of Auburn, who has been reported as missing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News