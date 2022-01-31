3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $159,900

3 BEDROOM RANCH WITH FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT! Where do I start? You pull in the turnaround driveway and into your attached garage. As you enter the breezeway, you can decide whether you take a minute on the back deck to unwind, or head into the house. When you walk in, you'll notice an open format kitchen with dining area, spacious stainless-steel refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and over the stove microwave, leading into your living room with beautiful hardwoods. The kitchen and living room have newer double hung replacement windows and the storm doors are Anderson. The hardwoods keep going into the hallway, and the two bedrooms. The master bath has newer tile, and the deep soaking tub is waiting for you after a long day. Maybe you've decided to make the finished basement into a family room, game room, or just an area to relax. You can let the dogs out from the walkout basement, into the fenced in backyard. There's a large 1/2 bath, and the spacious third bedroom in the finished basement area, with plenty of room left over. Need extra storage? No worries, there's a storage room under the breezeway and garage. Laundry area includes washer/dryer. This is what we call, TURNKEY!