 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $159,900

Welcome to 248 North St. This house offers plenty of room. Kitchen has been updated including all new appliances including washer and dryer on the first floor. There is a nice patio area that leads out to a two car garage. The basement is currently a recreation room that could easily be finished off and includes a half bath.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News