Location, Location, Location!!! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 bath cape cod in an exclusive cul de sac with a shared 10ft Right of Way to Owasco Lake. This home checks all options. If you’re looking to downsize and have a first floor bedroom and bathroom, then this is home is for you. If you’re looking for a starter home or upgrade, then this home is for you. If you’re looking for an investment property that can draw an attractive income on Airbnb, then this home is for you. The owner has made so many cute updates to this home and was planning to retire here, but has now decided to let the next lucky owner have an opportunity that doesn’t come along too often. Delayed showings until June 10th, 2021. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $164,900
