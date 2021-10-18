 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $169,500

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $169,500

Ranch home with surprising living space in the basement - which has been wonderfully finished with fireplace & bar, newer full bath with stand-up shower unit; laundry room with space to fold your laundry; and an office that could possibly be used as a 4th bedroom. The main floor has 3 bedrooms and full bath. Back deck is more like a screen porch. Enjoy those evenings outside without insects bothering you! Yard is completely fenced in for added privacy. As an extra bonus, there are replacement windows throughout.

