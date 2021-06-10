Deal fell through due to financing. Your second chance is here! Are you looking for move-in ready with nothing to do but move your belongings into? This home is it! Beautifully and carefully remodeled from top to bottom, this home features 3 bedrooms (2 on the second story and one on the main level- with potential of a 4th bedroom), with 2 full baths, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, dining room, and a large screened in porch great for the spring, fall, and summer. Included in this property is an in-law suite above the garage with a living room, bedroom, kitchen, and full bath. Don't miss out on this one! *Square footage above the garage of 209 square feet is not included in total square footage. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $169,900
