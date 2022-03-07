3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $169,900

This 3 bedroom,2 bath Cape Cod styled home has so much to offer! Large family room with gas fireplace, kitchen opens to dining room, living room, full bath and bedroom on the first floor! The second floor offers 2 more large bedrooms, a full bath and a large storage closet! 2 car attached garage, large breezeway room between the garage and house offers so many possibilities! Fully fenced yard with a large deck! Hurry - this one won't last long!