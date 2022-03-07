 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $169,900

This 3 bedroom,2 bath Cape Cod styled home has so much to offer! Large family room with gas fireplace, kitchen opens to dining room, living room, full bath and bedroom on the first floor! The second floor offers 2 more large bedrooms, a full bath and a large storage closet! 2 car attached garage, large breezeway room between the garage and house offers so many possibilities! Fully fenced yard with a large deck! Hurry - this one won't last long!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News