Come see your new home! Located in the charming Hamilton St location and only 2 miles from the foot of Owasco Lake. The owners have completely remodeled this victorian home while maintaining the historic charm. You can sit out and relax on the back or front porches which are both composite decking. The original pocket doors and woodwork show the homes original character. A modern and convenient touch is the 2nd floor laundry room. Move in and enjoy the ease of knowing your roof is 10yrs young, most windows are replacements and the hot water heater & furnace were both replaced 5yrs ago.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $177,900
