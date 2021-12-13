 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $190,000

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $190,000

This lovingly maintained and remodeled home sits in a perfect location in walking distance of Cayuga Community College, Hoopes Park and Herman Avenue Elementary School. Owners have redone most of the interior of the house, including the kitchen which features granite countertops and large pantry. Three bedrooms upstairs share large bathroom with extra vanity and storage space. Partial basement with interior access features workshop space. Sit on your front porch and enjoy the friendly neighborhood or relax in privacy on your partially covered, custom post-and-beam back deck. Both porch and deck have composite decking. Large backyard includes blackberry bushes.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News