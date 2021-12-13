3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $190,000

This lovingly maintained and remodeled home sits in a perfect location in walking distance of Cayuga Community College, Hoopes Park and Herman Avenue Elementary School. Owners have redone most of the interior of the house, including the kitchen which features granite countertops and large pantry. Three bedrooms upstairs share large bathroom with extra vanity and storage space. Partial basement with interior access features workshop space. Sit on your front porch and enjoy the friendly neighborhood or relax in privacy on your partially covered, custom post-and-beam back deck. Both porch and deck have composite decking. Large backyard includes blackberry bushes.