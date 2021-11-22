3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $192,500

If you are looking for a well-built home, look no further! This split level has been loved and cared for by one owner for 41 yrs. Located in a desirable neighborhood and walking distance to all of your needs.. such as, shopping, restaurants, the bus line and more. Enjoy a very large eat-in kitchen, 3 ample sized bedrooms and 1.1 baths. The lowest level offers access from the garage, a laundry area, a family room and a bright, relaxing 15 x 15 sun room that leads to the backyard; the largest yard in the neighborhood. There is a clean, dry basement, 2001 boiler, 200 amp service. Make your own cosmetic changes and this could be your dream home. Come visit this wonderful home today.