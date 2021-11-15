This beautiful, well maintained ranch is situated on a large, almost 1/2 acre lot on a quiet neighborhood street. Inside features 1600 sq ft of level living with so much natural light! You’ll find a large eat in kitchen, dining room, living room with gas insert fireplace, 3 spacious bedrooms and hardwood floors throughout most of the home. In the full basement there is a newer boiler, and a finished rec room with bar area and another 1/2 bath. Between the basement and your full walk up attic, you’ll have all the storage space you’ll ever need. There is also an attached 1 car garage with a 3 season room off the back over looking your large fenced in back yard. You don’t want to miss out on this GEM!!
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $199,900
