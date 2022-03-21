 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $199,900

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $199,900

Welcome to the home in Owasco that you have been waiting for! 17 VanDuyne offers 3 beds, 1.5 baths, and a fantastic three seasons room off the back of the house. The kitchen and bathrooms have been completely updated. This home is in walking distance to Owasco Elementary and just a short ride down the road from the lake. Don't miss your chance to view this house!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News