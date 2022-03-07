3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $224,900

This Ranch has had only one caring owner and has been meticulously maintained. Great location. Upon entering you have a nice foyer with closet and view of the Living Room and beautiful Kitchen and Dining Area. The Living Room is a nice size and has a large bow window letting in much natural light. The Kitchen is striking with all the Wood Cabinets, nice countertops, and Stainless Appliances. An Island just adds to the charm of the Kitchen. The Dining Area is sized for a large Dining Room Table/Chairs and side pieces. You also have a full bath with Tub/Shower and then a Half Bath located on the Main Floor when you come in from the garage. Three Bedrooms on main floor finishes off the floor plan. You have newer windows throughout and beautiful Window Treatments. Storage in this Ranch is unbelievable. You have Cedar Closets in the Basement and Closets in all Bedrooms, and you also have an Attic. The Attic has an automatic exhaust fan to rid heat on those hot summer days. Its a partially finished walk out basement leading to a great back yard. Look no further-this is the one!!!!! Credit at Closing to Buyer for Garage related beam. Best and Final Offer by Noon Wed. 3/9/22.