This Colonial has had many updates and is tastefully decorated as you can do when you become the new owner. When you walk through the unique Front Door, it brings you into a Foyer with Closet and a modern Open Stairway that you see from the spacious Living Room. The Living Room has a decorative Fireplace and many windows for Natural Light making it very comfortable. From the Entry, you also walk into the Kitchen with a quaint sitting area plus a Quartz Breakfast Bar for additional seating. It has an Open Concept to view your Formal Dining Room for those great get togethers and the convenience of a Half Bath. The Stairway to your Upstairs has been refinished for a deep rich wood finish. There are 3 Bedrooms and a Bonus Room that could be a 4th Bedroom, Nursery, Office, or Study. A large Master Suite with ample Closet space has room for a Stackable Washer and Dryer, and Private Bath with Shower. There is an Attic for additional storage. The Home has just been sided, newer furnace, nice sized yard and great landscaping, Patio, Shed and a Construction Ready Garage Site. Site is ready for the Garage to be built and drainage already installed. Enjoy all this Home has to offer!!! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $239,900
