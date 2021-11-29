3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $259,900

This meticulous 2 story home in the town of Owasco sits on a park like setting with mature trees and plantings. The house is 1,872 sq ft, 3 large bedrooms ( 2 bedrooms have custom built in dresser, book shelf’s and desk), large living room with fireplace and great views of the private backyard. Eat in kitchen, dining room (built in China cabinet) three season screened in porch, partial finished basement and 2 car garage. Brand new roof (transferable warranty), updated electric, remodeled bath room, new upstairs carpeting and updated appliances. Includes 1 yr Home Warranty.