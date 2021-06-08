Tremendous opportunity to own this waterfront gem on the Owasco River just minutes from the Lake! With an almost half acre lot and over 100 feet of private water frontage this property has so much to offer. The main level of this home offers a large living room that over looks the water, an updated kitchen with dining room, a family room and a newly updated full bath. Upstairs you will find a nicely sized master suite with master bath and French doors to your balcony overlooking the water. There are also two other nicely sized guest rooms on the second level. The large walkout basement is perfect for additional finishing with access to the backyard. This home is perfect for outdoor entertaining and peaceful relaxation with a wrap around deck that attached to the above ground heated pool area. Throw in a large yard space and an expansive two car garage and this home needs nothing but YOU! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $309,900
