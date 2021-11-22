2,038 Sq Ft colonial, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 - 1/2 baths. This home has a quiet country feel but with all amenities of living in the city. The foyer leads you directly to the bright & airy living room with new paint & flooring, formal dining with a beautiful chandelier overlooking the private back yard. Large eat-in kitchen with updated appliances (transferable extended warranty’s) connects you to the large family room with wood burning fireplace. This beautiful room has sliding doors to a covered patio in the back yard. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master has 2 large, deep closets and a private bathroom with a walk in shower. All bedrooms have new paint and wall to wall carpeting. The basement is fully finished with 3 large rooms, kitchen and laundry (new washer and dryer). Great space to entertain or have a home office. The garage has plenty of room for 2 full size cars, it is equipped with a workbench and there is a crawl space opening for additional storage. The driveway is concrete and can easily park 4-6 cars. The mature plantings and landscaping have been meticulously maintained. Waking distance to Hoopes Park. This home is a must see.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $329,900
