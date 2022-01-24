3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $355,900

Welcome to 7893 Webster lane. This house sits on a private 24.25 acres and is the only house on the road. This house offers 2152 square feet of one story living including 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a laundry room. The open floor plan leads to a beautiful 4 season sun room with views of the entire property. There is a large deck off of the sun room that leads you out to a beautiful yard. The exterior is completely maintenance free with vinyl siding and windows as well as a steel roof. The basement is a dry area that has a newly poured floor and is ready to be finished off. The furnace is brand new and the interior is freshly painted. The property is an outdoorsman/woman’s dream with plenty of wildlife to hunt or just enjoy. There is a pond on the property of which is approximately half owned by the neighbor half goes with the property. There are solar panels on the roof of the garage to help subsidize utility bills. Make an appointment today.