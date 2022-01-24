Welcome to 7893 Webster lane. This house sits on a private 24.25 acres and is the only house on the road. This house offers 2152 square feet of one story living including 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a laundry room. The open floor plan leads to a beautiful 4 season sun room with views of the entire property. There is a large deck off of the sun room that leads you out to a beautiful yard. The exterior is completely maintenance free with vinyl siding and windows as well as a steel roof. The basement is a dry area that has a newly poured floor and is ready to be finished off. The furnace is brand new and the interior is freshly painted. The property is an outdoorsman/woman’s dream with plenty of wildlife to hunt or just enjoy. There is a pond on the property of which is approximately half owned by the neighbor half goes with the property. There are solar panels on the roof of the garage to help subsidize utility bills. Make an appointment today.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $355,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
AUBURN — The Auburn school board has been hearing from parents upset about the presence of a nonfiction young adult book in the high school li…
Today is the first day since March 2020 that tenants in New York state can be legally evicted from their residences.
Auburn homeowners received the new assessed value of their properties recently, and many of them aren't happy.
The following closings, cancellations and delays have been reported for Tuesday, Jan. 18:
Citing an increase in the demand for digital banking services over the in-person experience, KeyBank will close its downtown Auburn branch thi…
Auburn recovery organization Nick's Ride 4 Friends has named a new leader, and she comes from a local organization with a similar mission.
Todd Tanner is making a name for himself among Facebook followers with his almost daily photos of sunrises, sunsets, and scenic landscapes. Ta…
A hotel in Weedsport has a new owner, and will soon have a new brand.