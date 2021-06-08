This year round lakeside ranch is the perfect place to enjoy all that lake living allows. The home features three bedrooms, a lovely remodeled porch with a Regency gas stove. Three sets of sliding glass doors lead out to the deck and the level lake frontage. Close to Emerson Park, the Rev Theatre, the dog park and 5 minutes to Wegmans and Auburn's main street with local breweries, restaurants, great music venues and local events. The detached heated 24X32 sq. ft. 2 car garage has a workshop area, a full bath and the upper loft can entertain family and friends. Located at the end of the quiet road, safe for pets and children to play and enjoy. An amazing lake property . View More
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $365,000
