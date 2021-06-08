3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $384,900

Welcome to the charming farm house you have been waiting for. Sitting on just under 12 acres, 3369 Center Street Rd is a horse lovers dream! The property includes a barn, 4 horse stalls, and 5 fenced in pastures, One with lights for riding at night. Upon entering the home, fall in love with the beautiful hardwood floors, first floor laundry, and first floor master. This home is an absolute must see. View More