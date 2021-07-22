 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $39,900

This is an opportunity!!! 3 bedroom house in Auburn priced below assessed value. Live in or rent out, the possibilities are abound. Close to Gas, groceries, entertainment and shops Don't miss out! Property sold as is.

