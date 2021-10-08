Rare find on sought after Burtis Point on Owasco Lake.Property has 2.1 acres of land with wooded area with trails through it. Could be extra building lot or area for pole barn for storage. Enjoy the Beautiful sunsets from your sandy beach or screened in porch. Garage is big enough for 2 large vehicles and room for all your lake toys. Property is an unique buy in an area that homes sell for much more.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $575,000
