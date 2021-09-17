Here is your chance to own a custom built contemporary ranch on a private and serene 5.5 acre lot with views of Owasco Lake. The open floor plan is an entertainer's dream. Kitchen includes custom cherry cabinets, granite counters, Bosch dishwasher, Jenn Air oven, pot filler, breakfast bar with sink, and center island with soap stone counter top. The kitchen opens to the great room with a beautiful stone gas fireplace and large picture windows to enjoy the beautiful backyard. The first floor master en suite has 2 closets, and beautifully appointed bathroom complete with 2 person tiled shower, soaking tub and double sinks. The two additional bedrooms include closets and both are only steps away from separate bathrooms. Office is right inside the beautiful double door entrance perfect for clients to enter or could be a fourth bedroom. The second story loft could function as a sitting room, yoga spot, or play room. The full walkout basement has endless possibilities and has plumbing for bathroom. All of this privacy and amenities with public utilities and a 3 minute drive to Owasco Lake!
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
One person was reported to have been killed in a crash in the town of Brutus Saturday night.
- Updated
A pair of four-story manufacturing buildings in Auburn have been sold.
- Updated
Jessica Knapp wanted to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A severe allergic reaction to her first dose of the vaccine stood in the way of …
- Updated
Cayuga County 911 workers regularly receive calls from people in difficult and dangerous situations, but Patti Enge seems to have a knack for …
- Updated
AUBURN — An Auburn resident set for trial Monday in the 2019 shooting death of a man on the city's west side has pleaded guilty to murder.
- Updated
The driver has been named in the fatal crash that occurred in the town of Brutus Saturday night.
- Updated
*Spoilers below for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," now in theaters. Seriously, literally the first sentence below this alert is …
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
AUBURN — Jury selection started Monday in the trial of an Auburn man facing murder charges in the 2019 shooting death of Joshua Poole.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions: