3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $599,900

Here is your chance to own a custom built contemporary ranch on a private and serene 5.5 acre lot with views of Owasco Lake. The open floor plan is an entertainer's dream. Kitchen includes custom cherry cabinets, granite counters, Bosch dishwasher, Jenn Air oven, pot filler, breakfast bar with sink, and center island with soap stone counter top. The kitchen opens to the great room with a beautiful stone gas fireplace and large picture windows to enjoy the beautiful backyard. The first floor master en suite has 2 closets, and beautifully appointed bathroom complete with 2 person tiled shower, soaking tub and double sinks. The two additional bedrooms include closets and both are only steps away from separate bathrooms. Office is right inside the beautiful double door entrance perfect for clients to enter or could be a fourth bedroom. The second story loft could function as a sitting room, yoga spot, or play room. The full walkout basement has endless possibilities and has plumbing for bathroom. All of this privacy and amenities with public utilities and a 3 minute drive to Owasco Lake!