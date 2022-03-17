 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $64,900

Contact Adam Hurd @ 315-277-1687. Great investment opportunity. Tenant pays all utilities except water. $1100 in rent/month. Pole barn 24x24 in back brings in $100/month ($50 included in rent from existing tenants. Long term tenants. $8,823 NOI. Seller will complete total roof repair included in asking price. Selling as is otherwise. Seller will sell w/ other properties as bundle, MLS listings: S1393586, S1393594, and S1393610.

