Why rent when you could own your own home!? Welcome to this cozy house in the city of Auburn. Just shy of 2,000 square feet, this property is sure to accommodate all of your needs! Many updates have been completed over the last few years, including the complete tear down of an outdated Florida sunroom. It has since been turned into a covered back porch oasis, complimented by new landscaping and a quaint fire-pit setup in the backyard. Entering through the back porch door, you are welcomed into the open kitchen with enough space to make it eat-in, or the formal dining room can be utilized for your larger gatherings. Off of the kitchen you will find the remodeled full bathroom and also the bonus room that is being used as an office / first floor laundry room plus a large storage closet. This could be used as a first floor bedroom. The living room is large enough to hold an array of seating, perfect for lounging and movie nights! If you are entering through the front door, there is a sizable hall closet perfect for coats, shoes and storage. Continuing upstairs, you will find all 3 bedrooms. The largest has a large closet that extends through to the hallway! Don't wait on this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $69,900
