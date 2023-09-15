Welcome to one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Owasco. This stunning 3500 sqft contemporary is only 9 years old and offers 3 bedrooms along with 4 full baths. The kitchen is fully equipped with a huge island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dry bar including a wine cooler. The wide open living area offers gorgeous hardwood floors and a gas fireplace that opens up to a beautiful screened in porch. The second floor offers a laundry room and plenty of closet space including 2 walk in closets in the master suite. The walkout basement has just been finished and offers a huge rec room including an electric fireplace, wet bar and full bath. This basement also offers a large area that could easily be finished off into a fourth bedroom still leaving a utility/workshop area. The beautiful and private back yard has a large stamped concrete patio that leads you to the heated salt water pool. In addition to the forced air furnace, this home has an electric heat pump that helps to maintain a beautiful climate inside while keeping the energy costs low. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own one of the nicest homes in this neighborhood.