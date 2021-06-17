 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $79,900

Great home for a great price. Features first floor bedroom and laundry and large Eat-in Kitchen. Hardward floors thru majority of home. Enjoy the oversized backyard with a fully fenced in yard. Come take a look today and pay less than renting!

