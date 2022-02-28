3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $79,900

HOUSE BEING SOLD AS IS NO FHA
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nataliia Shynkarenko went to bed Wednesday night wondering how she would break the news to her daughters.
Matthew House is where it is today because of dedicated supporters and thoughtful decisions.
Here is a list of Cayuga County-area cancellations and closings for Friday, Feb. 25:
Churchill Downs Incorporated, a gaming company that owns the Kentucky Derby and casinos in nine states, has reached a $2.4 billion agreement t…
The Cayuga County Conservative Party on Monday endorsed seven candidates for state-level offices and one incumbent in a local race.
Jason Turek, a fourth-generation farmer in the town of Genoa, did not mince words when sharing how he thought a proposed 40-hour overtime thre…
The co-founder of a software company who lives in Cayuga County and a Tompkins County legislator are seeking the Republican nomination in the …
DANNEMORA — An off-duty New York state trooper was killed Sunday in a snowmobile crash in upstate Dannemora, state police said.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.