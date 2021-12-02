East End and spacious. Sheridan Street is known for being in a great neighborhood near the Hoopes Park Pond. The first floor of this home has two living areas as you enter the front door. Off to the right you'll also find a first floor full laundry room, and to your left a full bathroom. Continuing towards the back of the house is a formal dining area that leads to a very large kitchen with cupboards spanning most of the walls. This kitchen is large enough to provide extra seating when hosting at home. Off the back of the kitchen there's access to the back deck and generous yard. The upstairs of the home has 3 good bedrooms. This home offers great value and is priced to sell.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $89,900
