Owner occupied and investors, 3 bedroom, Residential neighborhood, free standing freezer, kitchen range, washer, dryer, refrigerator, 2 sheds, lawnmower, walking distance to schools, store, park, convenient access to all that Auburn has to offer. Home in need of updating, sold as is.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $90,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A local real estate broker has purchased a historic but dilapidated mansion in Moravia with hopes of selling the property and involving the co…
The Cayuga Nation is suing the operator of a new smoke shop in Cayuga County and his associates, claiming he's stealing business from the nati…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Auburn police say a woman who was previously labeled a "person of interest" in a fatal shooting last week is now considered a suspect in the h…
The following Cayuga County-area closings and delays have been reported for Monday, March 28:
The woman wanted in connection with a homicide in Auburn is being held by police in South Carolina as arrangements are being made to bring her…
The largest nursing home operating in Cayuga County has a new leader.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
Victoria Wejko had a hard childhood in the Batavia area. There was drugs and alcohol, domestic violence and little money in the picture. But s…