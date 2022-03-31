 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $90,000

Owner occupied and investors, 3 bedroom, Residential neighborhood, free standing freezer, kitchen range, washer, dryer, refrigerator, 2 sheds, lawnmower, walking distance to schools, store, park, convenient access to all that Auburn has to offer. Home in need of updating, sold as is.

