3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $90,900

Today is the first day since March 2020 that tenants in New York state can be legally evicted from their residences.
Police said a man found in a stolen truck in Cayuga County is responsible for a string of crimes in the surrounding area.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
The massive winter storm moving up the East Coast is expected to deliver heavy snowfall and strong winds to the Cayuga County area.
Police said a routine visit by a probation officer uncovered handguns and drugs at a home in Union Springs.
U.S. Rep. John Katko, a Republican who represented Cayuga County and three other central New York counties in Congress for four terms, announc…
AUBURN — The Auburn school board has been hearing from parents upset about the presence of a nonfiction young adult book in the high school li…
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
