This three bedroom ranch is located right across the street from the Owasco outlet and is a perfect fixer-upper for anyone looking for one story living at a discount. There is plenty of upside potential to build quick equity immediately with cosmetic repairs and upgrades. This home has maintenance free vinyl siding, newer roof and HVAC, nice patio and fully fenced in yard. Don't miss out on this opportunity.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $94,900
