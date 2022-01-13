3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $98,900

Please wear Booty's due to Weather
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A man and woman were taken into custody in connection with a bank robbery reported on Auburn's west side Wednesday afternoon.
The following closings and cancellations have been reported for Tuesday, Jan. 11:
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Cayuga County residents will have an opportunity to pick up free COVID-19 test kits and face masks, and officials have scheduled several upcom…
An Auburn brewery's flagship beer has once again been named one of the best in the country. But this time, it was the masses themselves who be…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
The local increase in COVID-19 cases is too much for Cayuga County and state contact tracers to handle.
Today’s story is a great one about Peter Petrosino of Pet’s Auto Repair. Pete has helped so many of us over the years, myself included, and he…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.