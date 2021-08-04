3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $1,295,000

Rare opportunity to purchase this majestic historic waterfront estate on the eastern shore of Cayuga Lake. 420 feet of level lakefront and 3.5 acres of lush wooded land and lawn, assure a private, serene setting with superb boating, hunting, fishing or gardening. Development possibilities include a B&B, winery or event venue. This circa 1800 historic colonial home has original wide plank hardwood flooring, ten foot ceilings, gas burning fireplaces & original Victorian mantles & intricate window & door trim. Fully remodeled master suite with fireplace, walk-in shower, Cambria countertops and walk in California Closet. Stunning views of the lake from the full length porch complete the property. Must be seen to fully appreciate its grandeur.