Come take a look at this spacious 2000+ square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This property is located right in between Union Springs and Aurora in the Union Springs Central School District!, It's a 5 minute WALK to a public Cayuga lake access! (Ellis Point Road) This home features many new updates as almost half the home is an addition constructed in 2010. The whole roof was redone in 2010, New septic tank and leach field in 2010, New furnace January 2021, Updated electric and a 2 car garage. First floor laundry and first floor master en suite.
3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $174,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Auburn woman faces a weapon charge after a shots fired incident in the city on Friday afternoon.
A scavenger hunt in the Auburn area kicks off next week — and the winner will take home $5,000.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
The Auburn Police Department is trying to locate a missing 14-year-old and is asking the public for its assistance.
With arrests looming in connection with a recent police raid on an Auburn smoke shop, the city's nuisance board is working on a review process…
Joe Gagliostro was afraid his family business would fall short of its 100th anniversary by a year or two.
Emily Marshall is no stranger to touring. She's stayed in the cheapest motels, eaten dinners from dashboards and even slept under bus seats.
SAUGERTIES — A young girl reported missing from Tompkins County in 2019 was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New…
POTSDAM — A music education student at the State University of New York in Potsdam campus died from gunshot wounds in what was described as an…