Come take a look at this spacious 2000+ square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This property is located right in between Union Springs and Aurora in the Union Springs Central School District!, It's a 5 minute WALK to a public Cayuga lake access! This home features many new updates as almost half the home is an addition constructed in 2010. The whole roof was redone in 2010, New septic tank and leach field in 2010, New furnace march of this year, Updated electric and a 2 car garage. First floor laundry and first floor master en suite.
3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $179,900
