3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $386,800

OPEN HOUSE Saturday, December 4th, 21 1-3 pm. Privacy, Lakeviews, Room to Grow! Above Aurora with sweeping Cayuga Lake views, Custom-Built in 2001, down long paved driveway on 2.9 acres, is this 2-story, 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home on poured concrete foundation with wrap around porch, front porch and attached garage. All windows strategically placed to optimize the view of Cayuga Lake. Maple Flooring, Cherry Cabinets, Cambria Quartz Countertops and a lake view out of every Anderson window. A 24' x 30' Outbuilding on the southern property line has concrete flooring, solar panels & potential. The western property line boasts your own personal vineyard. There's a lake view blue stone patio, raised gardens, and southwest covered porch to dine on while watching sunsets. The basement is superb storage space & could be wine cellar & laundry area. Aurora Village has public access points to enjoy Cayuga Lake from, one is located at the bottom of Dublin Hill. A rare village home.