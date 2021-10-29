3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $749,000

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 10/30/21 from 1 to 2:30 - Covid protocols must be followed, reservations preferred. Waves & Woods! Beautiful opportunity to own this custom-built, year round, east side of Cayuga Lake property. Consisting of 2 parcels - one 3 bed/2 bath home with 149' of frontage (tax map # 204.03-1-49) and 2+ acre parcel (tax map # 204.00-1-21.21) with walk up access. Main Level features Custom Kitchen, Dining Area, Living Room, Laundry Room, Full Bathroom & Home Office. All bedrooms are upstairs. Enjoy the lake from wrap around covered porch, spacious lake side lawn, double dock. Seawall runs length of frontage. Walk up to the ~2 acres up and above the home, great views, and space which can be very rare on the lake. Honoco Rd is located south of Long Pt St Park & Village of Aurora, widest point of Cayuga Lake. Don't miss eastern lot parcel - bring shoes/boots to walk up. First time on market!