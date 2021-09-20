Delayed showings until Thursday 9/16 @ 5:30pm. Home sweet home! Village of Baldwinsville home with 1 car garage, fully fenced yard and so many updates! You will love the new life-proof laminate flooring throughout the first floor! The kitchen, with new dishwasher and refrigerator, has a breakfast bar that overlooks your large dining room. The first floor bedroom, recently renovated full bath, living room and first floor laundry allow for easy, single level living. Upstairs, there are two rooms with newer carpet and lots of space. The large yard is fully fenced with a freshly painted privacy fence! Updates include: Hot water heater, furnace, siding, roof, electric panel and more! Walk to shops and restaurants and enjoy off street parking and your one car detached garage with updated roof and siding! Award wining Baldwinsville Schools!
3 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $119,900
