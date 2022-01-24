3 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $127,900

In the Heart of Village Green... Perfect. Walking distance to Fox Fire Gulf Course..Perfect! A few short miles to Paper Mill Island and to the center of B'ville.. Perfect! This 3 bedroom, raised ranch has a beautiful eat in kitchen. Off of the kitchen there's a cozy sunroom with access to a deck and fenced in back yard! The basement is partially finished with a gas fireplace for added space! And did I mention there are 3 bedrooms? This gem will not last, schedule your showing and fall in LOVE with your decorating ideas!!!