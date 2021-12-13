WELCOME TO 113 CHEERWOOD DRIVE! THE NAME SAYS IT ALL. THE OWNERS HAVE TAKEN GREAT PRIDE AND CARE AT THIS CHEERFUL & EXQUISITELY DECORATED HOME! THE UPDATES ARE UBUNDANT, THE STYLE IS TASTEFUL, & THE SPACE IS GENEROUS! STEP INTO THE LOVELY LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORING & NOTICE THE BEAUTIFUL WINDOWS ALLOWING LOTS OF WARM BRIGHT LIGHT TO SEEP THROUGH. THE EAT IN KITCHEN OVERLOOKS FAMILY ROOM WITH LARGE BAY WINDOW. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY WILL BE GREATLY APPRECIATED. THREE NICELY SIZED BEDROOMS FEATURE HARDWOOD FLOORS & NEUTRAL COLORS. PLENTY OF ADDITIONAL SPACE TO ENJOY IN THE FINISHED BASEMENT PERFECT FOR A GAME ROOM, OFFICE, OR PLAYROOM! BE READY TO BE WOWED BY THE HUGE THREE SEASON ROOM LOOKING OUT TO THE FULLY FENCED BACK YARD FEATURING A TWO TIERED DECK FOR ALL YOUR ENTERTAINING! ROOF, WINDOWS, SIDING, & GARAGE DOORS ALL NEW IN 2014! DON'T MISS THIS GEM IN SUPERB LOCATION NEAR HIGHWAYS, GOLF COURSE, & SHOPPING! IT'S A GREAT TIME TO BUY THIS LOVELY HOME WHILE INTEREST RATES ARE STILL LOW! SEE 3D TOUR ON LINE. ANY OFFERS DUE BY FRIDAY AT 8PM!
3 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $179,900
AUBURN — The first six months for the city of Auburn's special board addressing nuisance properties have been busy.