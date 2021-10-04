Stunning village colonial owned by the same family since built in 1890! Completely remodeled in the 1990's. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the first floor and extra high ceilings too. Huge formal dining room between the kitchen and living room that was designed for entertaining. Amazing Maple kitchen boasting granite counters, undermount sink, breakfast bar, glass doors, stainless steel appliances, built-in oven and microwave, gas cooktop and crown moldings. Front to back living room with alcove area that could easily be walled off to create a first floor master as it has an entrance into full bathroom. Sun room/den with French doors that could also be utilized as a bedroom or office. Full bathroom with fiberglass tub and marble top vanity. Mudroom and huge first floor laundry complete the first floor. Upstairs there is an open area for a desk and wide hallways to the bedrooms. Another full bathroom is at the top of the stairs and three large bedrooms with ample closet space and light filled windows and room for any size bed. There is pull-down stairs to a full stand up attic and a full basement for lots of storage space. High efficiency furnace and water heater plus central air.
3 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $199,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people died in a motor vehicle crash in Auburn early Saturday morning, the Auburn Police Department said.
- Updated
A Port Byron man has died after a motorcycle crash in northern Cayuga County on Wednesday night.
- Updated
A woman in her 30s is the youngest Cayuga County resident to die of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
- Updated
The downtown Auburn business landscape has been especially active lately. Along with new businesses opening, two have relocated to the center …
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
As Cayuga County surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 cases in September, the health department reported the fourth virus-related death this week.
- Updated
The partners behind Crystal Clear Life Coaching, a new wellness center in downtown Auburn, want to help their community reach its fullest, hea…
- Updated
AUBURN — A local reverend believes his mother's gravesite has been singled out by Fort Hill Cemetery, which asked him to remove items from the…
- Updated
Mollie Anne Pelton
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.