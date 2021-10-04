3 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $199,500

Stunning village colonial owned by the same family since built in 1890! Completely remodeled in the 1990's. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the first floor and extra high ceilings too. Huge formal dining room between the kitchen and living room that was designed for entertaining. Amazing Maple kitchen boasting granite counters, undermount sink, breakfast bar, glass doors, stainless steel appliances, built-in oven and microwave, gas cooktop and crown moldings. Front to back living room with alcove area that could easily be walled off to create a first floor master as it has an entrance into full bathroom. Sun room/den with French doors that could also be utilized as a bedroom or office. Full bathroom with fiberglass tub and marble top vanity. Mudroom and huge first floor laundry complete the first floor. Upstairs there is an open area for a desk and wide hallways to the bedrooms. Another full bathroom is at the top of the stairs and three large bedrooms with ample closet space and light filled windows and room for any size bed. There is pull-down stairs to a full stand up attic and a full basement for lots of storage space. High efficiency furnace and water heater plus central air.