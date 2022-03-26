Situated in the conveniently located neighborhood of Marion Meadows, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is move in ready! The 1st floor offers a large welcoming foyer with 1/2 bath, a mudroom that leads the the 2 car garage and a large open floor plan with living, dining and kitchen. The kitchen has been updated with HEATED Ditra underlayment for the floor, ceramic wood look tile flooring, added an island and granite countertops. The kitchen also has stainless appliances and a walk in pantry. The dining room has french doors that lead to the patio and gazebo. Upstairs, there is a master suite with full bath, 2 good sized additional bedrooms and another full bath. The large laundry room is also located on the 2nd floor. A portion of the basement has been finished with LVT flooring and a bar. The unfinished part of the basement is perfect for storage or home gym, and it has an egress window. Other improvements since the home was built in 2017: added central air, vinyl fence in back yard, added landscaping. No showings until 1pm on Friday 03/18/22.
3 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $324,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn police are asking for the public's help in finding whom they call "a person of interest" in the fatal shooting on Perrine Street last week.
Charges are pending in connection with a natural gas tank explosion Saturday night in Throop, the state Department of Environmental Conservati…
The Auburn Police Department has warrants out on two people connected to a smoke shop in the city, including the business owner, after thousan…
The property manager for a smoke shop targeted in a police raid has turned himself in to the Auburn Police Department after an arrest warrant …
Auburn police are investigating a shots-fired complaint that happened in the area of Holley Street last Friday night.
Auburn police say a woman who was previously labeled a "person of interest" in a fatal shooting last week is now considered a suspect in the h…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Partners Joe Plis and Sara Scollan were planning to open a business in the Auburn area when COVID-19 began. The pandemic took away those plans…
The Cayuga Nation is suing the operator of a new smoke shop in Cayuga County and his associates, claiming he's stealing business from the nati…
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections: