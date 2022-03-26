3 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $324,900

Situated in the conveniently located neighborhood of Marion Meadows, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is move in ready! The 1st floor offers a large welcoming foyer with 1/2 bath, a mudroom that leads the the 2 car garage and a large open floor plan with living, dining and kitchen. The kitchen has been updated with HEATED Ditra underlayment for the floor, ceramic wood look tile flooring, added an island and granite countertops. The kitchen also has stainless appliances and a walk in pantry. The dining room has french doors that lead to the patio and gazebo. Upstairs, there is a master suite with full bath, 2 good sized additional bedrooms and another full bath. The large laundry room is also located on the 2nd floor. A portion of the basement has been finished with LVT flooring and a bar. The unfinished part of the basement is perfect for storage or home gym, and it has an egress window. Other improvements since the home was built in 2017: added central air, vinyl fence in back yard, added landscaping. No showings until 1pm on Friday 03/18/22.