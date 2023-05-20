Delayed showings and negotiations until Friday, 5/19 at 9:00. Welcome to Marion Meadows! This fabulous, 2017 YB, home boasts some great newer upgrades, including radiant heated floors in both kitchen and Florida room, all new smart kitchen appliances, tankless hot water, new LVP flooring throughout remaining first level, and so much more. Spacious second level bedrooms boast large closets and trendy paneled doors. Primary bedroom has plenty of room for additional sitting area and includes a large walk in closet and private bath with whirlpool tub. Washer and dryer has been moved to the lower level, from the second level, providing a fabulous home office adjacent to the bedrooms. You will be the envy of the neighborhood with the lower-level bar room and recreation area. An egress window provides the safety feature needed to easily add a fourth bedroom in the lower level. Square footage of 2201 includes above grade, 1801 SF, and below grade, 400 SF, per tax record. This is a great opportunity to own a newer home, with plenty of bells and whistles, within a fabulous community and Baldwinsville Schools. Don't let this one pass you by!